

CTVNews.ca Staff





A four-year-old girl died on Friday morning after being taken off life support, four years after surviving a drunk driving collision in Prince Albert, Sask., that killed her mother.

Aurora Sky Brandi Ledoux was still in her mother’s womb at the time of the crash in July 2013. Brandi Lepine was just 26 weeks pregnant with Aurora when impaired driver Jeremiah Jobb collided into Lepine’s friend’s vehicle.

Jobb was driving 150 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. He was later sentenced to four years in prison.

Lepine’s friend, 21-year-old Taylor Litwin, died at the scene, but Lepine survived long enough to give birth to Aurora by C-section.

Aurora spent the following years of her life in and out of hospital due to brain damage caused by the crash. But more than two weeks ago, Aurora was re-admitted to hospital for kidney failure. Now, the four-year-old is being taken off life support, leaving her family with another heartbreaking loss.

"It just hurts because I don’t get to see her graduate, I don’t get to see her go to kindergarten, I don’t get to see her experience all her little things that every little child should," Josie Ledoux, Aurora’s grandmother and Lepine’s mother, told CTV Saskatoon while fighting back tears.

Sara Mirasty, Aurora’s aunt, said she feels comforted to know Aurora will no longer be in pain.

"She’ll be with her mom, her mom will be able to hold her, and finally be a mother . . . and I think her mom is just calling her home," Mirasty told CTV Saskatoon.

But the hardest part, Mirasty added, will be reliving the pain of losing another loved one.

"It’ll just be empty, another empty space, because I think she was the main reason that helped us grieve and cope after Taylor and Brandi passed away."

According to nonprofit organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), four people are killed every day due to impaired driving, and approximately 65,000 Canadians are impacted by impaired drivers every year.

"It’s something that you never want to experience," Mirasty said. "Because once you experience it there’s going to be a hole in your chest and that hole will never be filled."

With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Stephanie Villella