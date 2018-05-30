

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Delta, B.C. woman said she had to put down her beloved Bernese mountain dog after a sudden and mysterious illness that she suspects was caused by poison-laced hot dogs tossed in her yard.

June Mark said she and “Kleo” were about to take a walk when she noticed something was wrong with the three-year-old dog.

“She comes running inside (and) throws up everywhere,” Mark told CTV Vancouver on Tuesday. “She was staggering, falling over, walking into walls, foaming at the mouth.”

Kleo’s condition worsened over the next four days. The dog suffered a seizure on Thursday, and two more on Friday. Mark said a veterinarian confirmed there was little hope that Kleo would survive.

“We made the choice on Saturday that the vet would come back and put her out of her misery,” Mark said. “I’m going to miss her.”

She’s convinced the hot dog chunks found in Kleo’s vomit are responsible for the otherwise healthy dog’s death, and suspects the meat was tainted with anti-freeze and deliberately placed in her yard.

Mark also wonders if two anonymous complaints she received about Kleo’s barking last summer played a role in what happened.

Police are investigating the incident. Officers arrived to take a statement from Mark, collect photos and canvassed the neighbourhood for information on Tuesday.

Under the Criminal Code, a conviction for poisoning a domestic animal carries up to a five-year prison sentence. Charges under B.C.’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act carry a fine of up to $75 000, imprisonment for up to two years, or to both.

Marcie Moriarty, the BC SPCA’s chief prevention and enforcement officer, said even if Mark had a toxicology report or samples the tainted food, proving poisoning is often difficult.

“We have investigated many of these (incidents) in the past,” she said. “Unfortunately, very few lead to the culprit.”

Mark said getting over the loss of her 100-pound companion is not going to be easy.

“I come in the door now, and it’s just nothing,” she said. “It’s sick. That’s what it is.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s David Molko