

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP officers in North Vancouver are warning the public about the dangers of opening the door to strangers, after an elderly woman in the city was attacked in her home.

Police said the 89-year-old victim was alone in her apartment on Thursday when a man dressed as a construction worker came to the door and asked to use the washroom.

She let him into the unit and the suspect allegedly exposed his genitals and assaulted the woman.

After a short altercation, police say the man left the scene. The woman was not injured but quickly alerted police.

Const. Brett Cunningham said in a statement that both the North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crime and Special Victim Units are working to find the suspect.

Cunningham added it’s important to protect your safety when home alone.

“We want the public to be mindful when opening the doors to strangers. Don't allow people into your house who you don't know,” he told CTV Vancouver.

Mounties have released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing white disposable overalls with a hood, along with navy pants and sweater underneath.