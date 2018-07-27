B.C. wildlife tour company charged after allegedly luring bears with food
Grizzly bear. FILE PHOTO.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:41AM EDT
BLUE RIVER, B.C. - A wildlife tour company in Blue River, B.C., is facing charges for allegedly putting food out to attract bears.
Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, said in a conference call Thursday that the service began its investigation last August after receiving a complaint.
Doyle said charges were sworn in May against Blue River Safari, also known as River Safari, which offers jet boat and jeep tours for bear and wildlife viewing.
He said the charges against the company include feeding dangerous wildlife and placing attractants for dangerous wildlife under the B.C. Wildlife Act.
The allegations have not been proven in court and the company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Doyle said a representative for Blue River Safari is expected to appear in a Clearwater court on Sept. 25.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Family relieved after teacher charged with negligence in teen's drowning
- 20 sickened in Quebec town amid boil water advisory
- Canadian wingsuit flyer dies in Switzerland as parachute fails
- Toronto mayor vows to fight premier's plans to slash council seats with referendum
- B.C. wildlife tour company charged after allegedly luring bears with food