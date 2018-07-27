

The Canadian Press





BLUE RIVER, B.C. - A wildlife tour company in Blue River, B.C., is facing charges for allegedly putting food out to attract bears.

Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, said in a conference call Thursday that the service began its investigation last August after receiving a complaint.

Doyle said charges were sworn in May against Blue River Safari, also known as River Safari, which offers jet boat and jeep tours for bear and wildlife viewing.

He said the charges against the company include feeding dangerous wildlife and placing attractants for dangerous wildlife under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

The allegations have not been proven in court and the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Doyle said a representative for Blue River Safari is expected to appear in a Clearwater court on Sept. 25.