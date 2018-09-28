

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Police have announced child pornography charges against a vice-principal at a school in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department says Michael Haire had just begun his third year of employment at W.A. Fraser Middle School and has been with the school district for 12 years.

It says an investigation against the 38-year-old man was launched in July, when computers, data storage devices and cellphones were seized from his home.

Police say a forensic examination is underway and has so far revealed thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse, and anyone who has been victimized by Haire should come forward.

Det. Keith Nugent of the department's Internet Child Exploitation Unit says the matter is exceptionally concerning given Haire's position of authority and access to youth in the Fraser Valley city.

Haire has been charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.