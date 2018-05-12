

CTVNews.ca Staff





Emergency officials say catastrophic floods have swamped parts of British Columbia, and warm weather this weekend could worsen the problem.

More than 4,000 properties across B.C. have been evacuated due to the spring floods. On Friday, officials confirmed that 23 states of local emergency were issued in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In Grand Forks, B.C., a community about 520 kilometres east of Vancouver that straddles the U.S. border, homes are submerged in brown, murky water. It’s the worst flooding in the region in 70 years, officials say, prompting nearly 2,800 people to be forced from their homes.

An evacuation order is in place for the region. But emergency crews say some people ignored the order, forcing rescuers to enter the flooded town to bring them to safety.

The flooding was caused by two days of intense rains, which pushed three nearby rivers to rise.

The Salvation Army arrived in Grand Forks on Friday in hopes of providing some reprieve. Ginny Kristensen, a major with organization, said a reception centre has been established to provide a safe place for displaced residents to sleep.

Unseasonably hot temperatures across southern and central B.C. are expected this weekend, and there are concerns that heavy snowpack melts could worsen the problem.

“There is some fear, with the warm weather. They’re not sure what’s going to happen in the next few days. Is there snow pack going to melt? Are the rivers going to rise again?” Kristensen told CTV News Channel on Saturday.

The general feeling among residents, Kristensen said, is “guarded optimism.”

“It ranges from total despair to almost a guilt where their homes have not been hurt,” she said.

Residents are warned to leave flooded areas, avoid fast-moving waters, and not drive through waterlogged areas.

With files from The Canadian Press