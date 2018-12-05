B.C. to introduce clean climate plan as carbon-emitting LNG industry grows
A natural gas refuelling port is seen on a vehicle at the Vancouver Board of Trade energy forum on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 4:15AM EST
VANCOUVER - British Columbia is poised to announce its plan to fight climate change while it accommodates the carbon polluting liquefied natural gas industry.
Premier John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver are expected to introduce the government's long-term strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a wide-ranging provincial transition to a low carbon economy.
Environment Minister George Heyman, Energy Minister Michelle Mungall, Weaver and Horgan have scheduled a noon news conference today at Vancouver's public library to announce the plan.
B.C. government officials said in October the climate plan will be designed to meet legislated targets, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, 60 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.
While details on the plan to meet emission reduction targets are expected to be revealed, government announcements have already been made to retrofit buildings for energy savings and to back a transition to zero-emission vehicles.
When LNG Canada said in October that it was proceeding with its plan to operate a $40 billion LNG export terminal at Kitimat, Horgan said the government would still meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Spirit of the season? Truck driver who collected food donations fined $150
- Packaged kale salad recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, CFIA says
- 'Challenge crushed!': Sask. suspect arrested after police taunted on Facebook
- Newborn baby dies in hospital after being found in B.C. dumpster
- Parts of Saskatchewan dealing with power outage 'crisis'