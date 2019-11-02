B.C. ticket claims Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:51AM EDT
TORONTO -- A single ticket sold in British Columbia claimed the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 5 will again be approximately $10 million.
The winning numbers are: 10, 20, 24, 25, 32, 39, 46 + 15
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Stabbing at ‘rowdy’ Halloween party leads to attempted murder charges
- B.C. ticket claims Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
- The respectful way to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day
- Strong winds down trees, cause power outages in Atlantic Canada
- Trial of former SNC-Lavalin exec hears how son of Libyan dictator helped company