

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- An elementary school teacher in British Columbia was suspended after inadvertently projecting pornographic images from his work laptop in a classroom.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation says students were inadvertently exposed to a picture of female genitalia when Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna used his laptop while attempting to project online education materials onto a whiteboard.

The resolution agreement signed last month and posted publicly online by the commissioner says Muthanna was teaching a grades 6 and 7 class in June 2016 when an internet pop up with the pornographic image appeared.

It says Muthanna used the laptop issued by the unnamed school district for about two years to access pornographic images and chat rooms during non-work hours.

The resolution says Muthanna, who has been a certified teacher in the province since 1999, has agreed to the statement of facts.

He was suspended without pay for 13 days in September 2016 and record of the incident will be kept online through the teacher regulation branch.