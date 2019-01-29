

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro





A B.C. senior finally has a room to stay in after spending four long nights in a hospital hallway.

Eighty-eight-year-old John “Jack” Cook was admitted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage. For four nights, he was confined to a gurney that was moved through different hallways in the hospital.

"They're overloaded and he's not getting the care he should," his son, Dan Cook, previously told CTV Vancouver. "He doesn't have any dignity lying there in the hallway… How do we sit with him? Often times we're having to move the chair every time a bed came by and people are walking by or standing right there.”

On Monday night, Cook was finally given a room.

In a statement sent to CTV Vancouver, the hospital acknowledged that it had been over capacity.

"Last week was a particularly busy time at the hospital, and despite all of our efforts there simply were a lot of people who needed to be in the hospital to receive that level of care," Dr. Michael Newton, the hospital’s site medical director, said in the statement.

Despite his time in the hallway, Cook remained surprisingly calm.

"Well, there's not much I can do, is there?" he told CTV Vancouver.