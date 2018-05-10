B.C. report on 'new normal' of wildfires, floods recommends disaster management
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:09PM EDT
VICTORIA -- British Columbia's forests minister says fires and floods in the province are the "new normal," and preventing such disasters must be the focus of the future.
Doug Donaldson says wildfires and floods caused unprecedented damage last year, forcing almost 65,000 people from their homes, scorching millions of hectares and costing more than $600 million.
Donaldson made his comments before releasing an independent report reviewing the government's response to the wildfires and floods that engulfed homes, businesses and forests.
Former Liberal cabinet minister George Abbott and Chilliwack-area hereditary chief Maureen Chapman were appointed last December to undertake the first major examination of fire response programs since 2003, when about 2,500 fires destroyed more than 300 homes and businesses.
Donaldson says the government has internal reports gauging its response last summer, but he wanted an independent review that includes recommendations.
B.C. declared a state of emergency last July due to fires that lasted 10 weeks, the longest in the province's history.
