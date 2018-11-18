B.C. RCMP seek Mercedes Benz after officer injured during traffic stop
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 6:07PM EST
RICHMOND, B.C. -- RCMP say an officer in Richmond, B.C., has "significant injuries" after he was dragged by a vehicle at a traffic stop gone wrong.
Police say the officer stopped a suspicious vehicle on a highway Sunday morning and approached it on foot.
The car, described as a late-model Mercedes Benz sedan, then fled the scene, dragging the Mountie with it.
The officer was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.
Police say they are searching for a dark-coloured four-door with tinted windows and a dark interior.
The car may have damage to the driver's side and possible damage or a crack to the windshield.
One of our officers sustained significant injuries after a vehicle stop w/ a suspicious car. Pls be on lookout for a late model dark coloured Mercedes Benz sedan w/poss drive side damage & cracked windshield which fled scene near No. 3 Rd and Steveston Hwy. Call 911 if located.— Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) November 18, 2018
