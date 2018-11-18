

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. -- RCMP say an officer in Richmond, B.C., has "significant injuries" after he was dragged by a vehicle at a traffic stop gone wrong.

Police say the officer stopped a suspicious vehicle on a highway Sunday morning and approached it on foot.

The car, described as a late-model Mercedes Benz sedan, then fled the scene, dragging the Mountie with it.

The officer was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they are searching for a dark-coloured four-door with tinted windows and a dark interior.

The car may have damage to the driver's side and possible damage or a crack to the windshield.