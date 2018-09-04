

CTVNews.ca Staff





An escaped inmate who was convicted of killing two children has been recaptured.

The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed the arrest of Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

On Sept. 1, Sheets went missing following a head count at the Mission Institution, a minimum-security facility in Mission, B.C.

Sheets was convicted of manslaughter after being hired to firebomb a Calgary home in 2004. The attack left two young children dead, while their mother survived by jumping out a window.

John Norman Mackenzie, another convicted murderer who escaped the Mission Institution, has been on the run since Aug. 7.