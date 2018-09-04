B.C. prison escapee convicted of killing 2 children has been apprehended
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:14AM EDT
An escaped inmate who was convicted of killing two children has been recaptured.
The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed the arrest of Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
On Sept. 1, Sheets went missing following a head count at the Mission Institution, a minimum-security facility in Mission, B.C.
Sheets was convicted of manslaughter after being hired to firebomb a Calgary home in 2004. The attack left two young children dead, while their mother survived by jumping out a window.
John Norman Mackenzie, another convicted murderer who escaped the Mission Institution, has been on the run since Aug. 7.
Michael Douglas Sheets has been recaptured. pic.twitter.com/60nb9oThRq— Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) September 4, 2018
