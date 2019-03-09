B.C. premier checks time change mood with U.S. neighbours
Premier John Horgan says British Columbia boasts Canada's strongest economy but growth is threatened by a shortage of affordable housing for workers and their families. Premier Horgan answers questions from the media during a press conference following the speech from the throne in the legislative assembly in Victoria on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:16AM EST
VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he checking with the province's neighbours in the United States about possibly moving to a unified time zone.
Horgan says as B.C. prepares to shift its clocks to daylight time on Sunday, he wants to explore the possibility of California, Washington, Oregon and B.C. being on the same time all year long.
He says he's written to the governors of the three states asking for updates on their views about time changes.
Horgan says the issue is a matter of debate in B.C. but change isn't imminent, even though he believes it makes sense if the three states and B.C. act together on the issue.
He says if any one of the three states acted alone it would have a significant impact on B.C.
Horgan says B.C. can switch to a single time zone without federal approval but the states require an act of Congress.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $16.7 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Quebec's major police forces working under cloud of suspicion
- Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics
- Suspect surrenders, hostages unharmed after armed siege in Quebec bank
- Calgary police officer launches lawsuit against CPS over alleged sexual harassment