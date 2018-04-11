

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pastor in Chilliwack, B.C. is facing several charges related to child pornography after a lengthy investigation into the church’s computers.

An administrative pastor for the Main Street Church has been charged with two counts of possessing and accessing child pornography. The alleged offences took place between May 2010 and June 2012 and again in 2015, according to police.

Shawn Vandop, the lead pastor of the church, told CTV Vancouver that the church called police after an outside monitoring company flagged some concerning material on their computers several years ago.

“The sexual exploitation of children we take very seriously as a church. We have programs and policies and principles in place to protect every level of our kids’ ministry,” Vandop said.

After a long RCMP investigation that spanned several years and involved “highly technical analysis” of computer information, Johannes “John” Vermeer was charged at the end of March.

Vermeer resigned from his position last month. He worked at the church during the investigation because Vandop said police didn’t tell them who was being investigated. He said Vermeer did not work with children in his role as an administrative pastor for the church.

