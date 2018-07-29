

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Health authorities in British Columbia are urging parents of toddlers who were vaccinated in parts of China last year to check their records for a recalled vaccine.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says two batches of vaccines for DTP -- diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, also known as whooping cough -- failed testing and were eventually recalled in October 2017.

The centre says the two batches in question may not provide full immunity to patients, and children who received them may require additional vaccination.

The two batches were used by provincial disease control centres in both the Shandong and Hebei provinces, and by the city of Chongqing's Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

The centre says there are no safety concerns with the vaccines, but parents of children who were under two years old and living in those areas from March to October 2017 should check their immunization records.

Parents are urged to contact local health authorities if their child received either vaccine. Complete details are on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.