VANCOUVER - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says Coastal GasLink must submit a notice of construction at least 48 hours before it starts work under its permit to build a pipeline that is opposed by some members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

The commission has warned the Calgary-based company after it received complaints from the Office of the Wet'suwet'en who alleged that Coastal GasLink engaged in construction without an archaeological impact assessment and also destroyed traplines and tents.

A letter from the commission dated Thursday says Coastal GasLink didn't submit the required notification on Jan. 22.

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to a liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat.

On Thursday, the provincial government said it is undertaking a process with the Office of the Wet'suwet'en focused on the First Nation's title, rights, laws and traditional governance throughout their territory.

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs oppose Coastal GasLink's $40-billion project, which led to the arrests of 14 people at a blockade last month.