

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Dozens of Order of Canada members from British Columbia are urging the federal government to cancel the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Bonnie Sherr Klein, Dorothy Grant, Gabor Mate and Raffi Cavoukian are among 42 members who signed a letter asking the federal government to use the Federal Court of Appeal's ruling as an opportunity to rethink the project.

In the letter, the signatories say they are concerned about the deep divisions that have been created by how the "economy vs. climate" debate is framed.

They say they want to see investment in clean energy and a diversified economy as rapidly as possible, and retraining for those who would suffer immediate job loss.

In a recent decision overturning approval for the pipeline expansion, the court said the federal government failed to meaningfully consult First Nations and to consider the impacts of tanker traffic on marine life in its approval process.

Ottawa purchased the pipeline for $4.5 billion and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is considering options to get the project restarted.