As residents in northern Manitoba breathe a sigh of relief following the RCMP’s announcement that they believe they have found the bodies of the two young murder suspects from British Columbia, many questions remain about the case that gripped the country for nearly three weeks.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they discovered the bodies of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod earlier that day in the dense bush outside the remote community of Gillam, Man.

The childhood friends from Port Alberni on Vancouver Island had been the subjects of an intense manhunt that spanned four provinces and lasted for more than two weeks after they were named as suspects in the killings of a young tourist couple and charged in the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man in northern B.C.

Gillam and the surrounding area became the focal point of RCMP search efforts after a burned-out SUV connected to Schmegelsky and McLeod was found near the town on July 22.

Since then, officers from across Canada scoured 11,000 square kilometres of dense wilderness before they spotted an abandoned boat on the shore of the Nelson River on Friday. The boat and several other items scattered along the shore that police said belonged to the suspects helped lead them to the bodies, RCMP said.

So what happens next, and what might we learn about a case that kept many of us guessing for the better part of three weeks?

The autopsy

While the autopsies for Schmegelsky and McLeod’s bodies have been scheduled for Thursday, it’s unclear when the results of the examinations will become public.

Former Manitoba RCMP Officer Sherry Benson-Podolchuk said the length of time it takes to complete the autopsies will be dependent on the condition of the bodies when they were discovered.

“That might take a while,” she told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “We don’t know how long they’ve been dead, what kind of condition they’re in, if animals have been at them, if it was a gunshot wound and there are big open wounds. The insects, of course, will already have been at them.”

Chris Lewis, a former commissioner for the Ontario Provincial Police and CTV’s public safety analyst, said forensic scientists should be able to determine how long the men had been dead for when officers found them.

“Through forensic testing and the larvae of bugs and a whole pile of other things that forensic scientists will look at, they should be able to narrow it down to an approximate day,” he said.

Benson-Podolchuk said it’s possible the bodies had gone undetected in the woods for some time because of their location.

“You could have three people walk by them and they might have already been dead, but you wouldn’t have noticed them because it’s so difficult to walk around and it’s dense,” she said. “If they blended in with the ground in any type of way or they were covered by a shadow, you wouldn’t have found them.”

As for how they died, Lewis said that information should become clear in the autopsies.

“Was it a double-suicide? Was it a murder-suicide pact sort of thing? Or was it the elements themselves?” he wondered.

The motive

While Schmegelsky and McLeod were only considered suspects in the killing of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese on the side of the Alaska Highway on July 15, they were charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered four days after the couple.

If the bodies are confirmed to be those of the suspects, Lewis said investigators and the public may never know why the young men did what they did.

“Unless they made some sort of note or had some communication with somebody earlier on while they still had cellphone signal that we don’t know about yet, we won’t know why,” he said.

Mark Mendelson, a former homicide detective for the Toronto police, said investigators will be searching for their cellphones in the area where the bodies were found if they haven’t discovered them already.

“Maybe there are pictures. Maybe there are text messages that weren’t retrieved, WhatsApp conversations, manifestos for lack of a better term,” he said. “Hopefully those phones were not damaged by water or anything else and they can retrieve something from there to give us an idea.”

Even if they do find the cellphones, Mendelson said the families of the victims and the fugitives may never receive the answers they’re seeking.

“There’s never closure,” he said. “That’s the one thing I think we’re not going to get at the end of the day is answers to those questions. What was running through their minds? What were they thinking? What was their motivation?”

The unsolved crime

Lewis said one of the most important things he hopes will come out of the discovery of the bodies and their subsequent autopsies is information pertaining to the deaths of tourists Fowler and Deese.

Because Schmegelsky and McLeod were only named as suspects in that case, Lewis said the murders remain unsolved.

“The most significant thing during those forensic examinations in my view is to solve those other two murders and prove that we don’t have other killers on the loose,” he said.

Lewis said forensic scientists will be looking for DNA evidence on the bodies to link the suspects to those murders.

“What they’ll be looking for is some evidence to link them either to the two deceased persons or to that scene,” he explained.

“For example, if there’s some transfer of a hair or a fiber from the deceased to the killers or vice versa, whether they kept something, stole anything, whether it be a knife or some memento or some sort. Something that investigators can say this evidence links these two people to these two people or the murder scene.”

The public safety analyst said he is hopeful with the technology available today that investigators will be able to find something to connect Schmegelsky and McLeod with the murders of the Australian-American couple and provide the victims’ families with some answers.

Lewis said he’s also confident the public will learn much more about the case in the coming days now that a criminal trial is no longer on the table.

“They [RCMP] hadn’t said much about that search and what they found along the water on the river, but at the same time, they thought there might be a new criminal trial at some point,” he said. “That’s obviously not going to happen if in fact these are the bodies of who we think they are so they should be able to say more to let the public know.”