A Canadian man was killed while on vacation in Thailand when a cable from a zipline he was riding became disconnected, according to local media reports.

The Bangkok Post reported that a 25-year-old man named Spencer Charles fell 100 metres to a creek below the zipline and was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

CTV Vancouver has learned that the man was from Fruitvale, B.C. and his full name is Spencer Donaldson.

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Monday that a Canadian citizen had died in Thailand.

“Consular services are provided to the family and loved ones of the Canadian,” the spokesperson said.

“Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.

Charles was in Thailand with a group of people including his girlfriend, according to the newspaper. Family members in Canada were contacted and believed to be on their way to Thailand Sunday.

According to the Post, the cause of the cable’s disconnection remains under investigation, although Flight of the Gibbon zipline has accepted full responsibility for the incident.

On its website, Flight of the Gibbon describes itself as “the #1 zipline tour operator in Thailand” and says it follows “the highest possible safety standards.”

It operates one zipline in the Bangkok area and another – the one Charles was reportedly using – approximately 700 kilometres north in Chiang Mai.