

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a B.C. man is demanding changes to make railway crossings safer after a train struck and killed a man in a wheelchair.

Matthew Jarvis, 40, was headed to a convenience store in Chilliwack, B.C. on Saturday evening when his motorized wheelchair somehow got stuck in the train tracks at a crossing. Two women realized Jarvis was in trouble and rushed to help get him off the tracks, but moments later, an incoming train struck and killed the father of three.

“Some angels of God tried to help him and whoever you are, I thank you, my family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts,” Valerie Schneider, Jarvis’ partner, told CTV Vancouver.

The train struck one of the women in the arm, but she is expected to recover. Jarvis died on the scene.

Schneider said Jarvis, a former K9 security guard, was just getting his life back together after a near-death car crash in 2017 left him unable to walk.

“He was so full of life,” she said. “He’s gone through so much in the last year.”

Schneider is asking for sensors or cameras to be installed at crossings that would notify conductors when someone is on or around them. She says this would give trains more time to stop and could prevent future accidents.

“I'm not going to stop until there's change,” Valerie Schneider said. “I'm not going to let his death be in vain. Nobody should die like this.”

Some residents say this intersection has a history of collisions and that Jarvis isn’t the only to die on this busy route.

“It’s very busy actually,” said Jim Ryan, who lives nearby. “There will be days when we only get two or three (trains) and then other days they seem to go by like every hour.”

The CN Police Service is working with the RCMP in the investigation.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith