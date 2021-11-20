Josh Sloan was on a mission, and he wasn't about to let a flood slow him down.

The 27-year-old from Surrey, B.C., who lives with Down Syndrome, crossed the finish line of a 160 kilometre run for charity Saturday. The journey took him two months, during which he ran about 20 kilometres per week.

He set out to raise $20,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society back in September as a tribute to his dear friend Debbie Kovacs.

Kovacs was Sloan's former special education teacher at Surrey's Simon Cunningham Elementary School. The two remained close after Sloan moved on to high school and into adulthood, up until Kovacs died of cancer six years ago.

"Mrs. Debbie Kovacs always loved to run with me. We always started from the school all the way here at Bear Creek," he told CTV National News. "I'm still missing her a lot."

Running right alongside Josh on Saturday was the Kovacs family, including Debbie's son Dustin.

"She clearly lives on in that young man," he told CTV National News. "Everything she stood for, everything she believed in, everything she tried to impress upon the world lives on in that young man's soul."

Sloan has so far raised $14,000 of his total goal. Donations can be made through his fundraising page on the Canadian Cancer Society website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Nesbit