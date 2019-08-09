

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press





A 44-year-old British Columbia man who was detained in Syria has been released, Global Affairs Canada has confirmed.

Kristian Lee Baxter, from Nanaimo, B.C., travelled to the war-torn country in November 2018 in search of adventure. His mother, Andrea Leclair, said her son communicated with her daily when he first arrived in the country on Nov. 26, but she stopped hearing from him a few days later on Dec. 1.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said they were “relieved” Baxter had been released from Syria.

“Canadian consular officials have been actively engaged throughout this case and continue to provide consular services to Mr. Baxter and his family,” Guillaume Berube wrote in an email to CTV News on Friday.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to the Government of Lebanon for its assistance.”

The department said they wouldn’t provide any further details, citing the Privacy Act.

Baxter appeared at a press conference with Lebanon’s General security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, in Beirut on Friday. The Canadian man broke down in tears as he recalled thinking that he “would be there forever.”

Ibrahim said Lebanese mediation helped to secure the release of Baxter.

As for why Baxter was detained in the first place, Ibrahim would only say that he was held for “violating Syrian laws.”

Baxter’s mother told The Canadian Press in January that her son had visited a village in Syria near the border of Lebanon at the invitation of his girlfriend’s brother-in-law, who lives in the U.S. but visits the village regularly. She said his luggage was delayed at the airport in Beirut and a taxi driver offered to drive him to the village and fetch his belongings for him later.

When the driver didn’t return, Leclair said Baxter went to the border to find out what happened to his suitcase. She said the driver had been detained because authorities had found a metal detector, a prohibited item, in Baxter’s luggage.

“He loves to find things, he'll find silly things like bottle tops but they might be old bottle tops, that kind of thing. He never finds anything of any value,” she told The Canadian Press in January. “Kristian is a world traveller. He’s been all over the place. He’s an adventurer.”

Baxter told border officials the suitcase belonged to him and not the driver, Leclair said, but he was turned away. Leclair said her son returned again a few days later to try and help the detained driver, despite the brother-in-law advising him against it. She said she hadn’t heard from him since.

Leclair said Baxter was supposed to return to Canada on Dec. 13 and his travel visa to Syria had expired on Dec. 12 or 13.