A North Vancouver man could face charges after allegedly sending a blow-up doll into flight paths at Vancouver Harbour.

The West Vancouver Police Department said two men at Ambleside Beach in North Vancouver were filming a video on July 3 with “an adult-sized and shaped inflatable" with 10 large helium balloons attached to it.

"The officer believed release of the inflatables posed a hazard to aircraft entering or leaving the harbour area," officers said in a news release. "As the officer approached, one of the males released the balloons and inflatable, which then floated several hundred metres into the air west of Lions Gate Bridge."

Police notified Transport Canada and the Civil Aviation Branch about the incident who in turn sent an alert to all aircraft in the area.

Police arrested the men and seized their phones. They were both released pending an investigation.

One of the accused, a 19-year-old North Vancouver man, was released from custody under a promise to appear in court.

A YouTube prankster under the name BrodieTV claimed responsibility for the incident on Twitter.

“I'm going to court September 19th on a charge of mischief for letting a sex doll that was strapped to a few balloons fly away,” he tweeted. “Just wanted to let everyone know that in Canada you must have no fun.”

BrodieTV also tweeted he still intends to post the video.