

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP is searching for a man who kicked a Richmond, B.C. library worker in the stomach.

The attack occurred during a community meeting on Thursday about a proposed 40-unit temporary housing project to help the city's homeless.

Video from the meeting shows the suspect speaking with the woman before delivering the kick. Bystanders helped the woman to her feet after she collapsed to the floor.

Watch the full video here.