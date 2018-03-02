B.C. library worker kicked in the stomach at housing meeting
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 9:36AM EST
The RCMP is searching for a man who kicked a Richmond, B.C. library worker in the stomach.
The attack occurred during a community meeting on Thursday about a proposed 40-unit temporary housing project to help the city's homeless.
Video from the meeting shows the suspect speaking with the woman before delivering the kick. Bystanders helped the woman to her feet after she collapsed to the floor.
Mounties in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 60s who works at a local library was assaulted during a community meeting on a plan to help the city's homeless. https://t.co/Udds5yXnGb pic.twitter.com/usfh5phUbG— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) March 2, 2018
