

The Canadian Press





RADISSON, Sask. - Police have laid a murder charge in the 2007 disappearance of a 15-year-old British Columbia teenager in Saskatchewan.

Katelyn Marie Noble who was last seen on Aug. 27, 2007, in the Radisson area, northwest of Saskatoon.

The investigation into her death took police from British Columbia to Ontario.

A 41-year-old man who is serving time at a federal prison in B.C. on a separate matter was arrested Tuesday.

Eduard Viktorovit Baranec is charged with first-degree murder.

He will make his first court appearance today in Saskatoon provincial court via video link.