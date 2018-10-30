B.C. implements most recommendations made after Health Ministry firings: report
Ombudsperson Jay Chalke releases his report into the terminations of Ministry of Health employees in 2012 during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 4:20PM EDT
VICTORIA - British Columbia's government has implemented the majority of 41 recommendations that were made in a report last year on the firings of eight workers who were involved in a drug policy investigation for the Health Ministry.
Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says he's heartened by the progress made on his recommendations, which includes offering apologies and providing payments to the people involved.
The report, called "Misfire," found that seven workers and a contract employee were fired six years ago due to a flawed and rushed investigation.
It said they did not deserve the personal, financial and professional harm they suffered.
Co-op research student Roderick MacIsaac died by suicide about four months after he was fired, but Chalke said in last year's report that most of the grounds cited for his dismissal "were unsupported by the evidence and not true."
It was alleged MacIsaac jeopardized privacy and the reputation of the ministry as he and others worked on a drug research program in 2012.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Three skiers injured in avalanche in Banff National Park; 1 taken to hospital
- Threat triggers evacuation at school day after earlier threat triggered lockdown
- Bernardo's low self-esteem 'mantra' sign of poor insight: parole board
- Shooting reshapes Liberals' apology for 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees
- B.C. implements most recommendations made after Health Ministry firings: report