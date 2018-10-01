

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- A group of homeless people who pitched tents in a provincial park in British Columbia Premier John Horgan's riding near Victoria are expected to move into approved shelters and living spaces before the government-imposed deadline, said Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Robinson said on Monday that people had started moving out of Goldstream Provincial Park and she was confident all members of the group of about 20 campers will be in new living spaces by Tuesday.

"I'm convinced that people will want to leave," she said. "We've certainly seen it when we did this very similarly with Surrey. We worked with 170 people in Surrey and got them into much better conditions and everybody left."

Last June, the government provided modular home spaces and support services for the people living on the streets in Surrey in an area of the community of Whalley called the Surrey strip.

The Victoria-area campers arrived at Goldstream park last month days after they were ousted from provincially owned land in nearby Saanich. Earlier last summer, Saanich used a court order to force the campers from another park that some had occupied since the spring.

The British Columbia government closed Goldstream park to the public last week and said the campers could stay indefinitely until housing options were found. On Thursday, the government said in a news release that campers choosing to stay past Oct. 2 would be evicted.

Robinson said meetings with government support and outreach workers over the past week have addressed many of the needs of the campers, including housing.

"All of the people who've been at Goldstream for the last couple of weeks will be in places that are better for them," she said. "Safer, warmer, drier, with supports, and the parks folks will take a look and do what they need to do in order to make sure the campground can be re-opened."

Last week, a tense crowd of about 50 local residents and campers gathered at the park's locked gates where loud verbal exchanges ensued, but there was no violence. RCMP officers were also present.

Many locals said they were concerned about potential damage to the park, while the campers said they were being unfairly targeted because they had no place to live.

Heidi Hartman, BC Housing regional director, said the campers can be housed at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre, which has 25 spaces, and at other facilities in the Victoria area that can accommodate groups, couples and others with care and support needs.

"We recognize that there's a diverse group out at the camp and we really want to make sure the folks are met with the supports they need," she said.

Hartman said a storage container was placed at the campground and people were helping the campers with their belongings, which are being transported to downtown Victoria.

Goldstream Park, located 16 kilometres northwest of Victoria, is in Horgan's Langford-Juan de Fuca riding.

The park is known for its huge 600-year-old Douglas fir trees and western red cedars. It is also the site of an annual chum salmon spawning run, which draws thousands of visitors to the riverside trails and observation platforms.

The park's day use area remained open during the campground closure.