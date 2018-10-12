B.C. government should fund translator for murdered teen's mom: judge
Marrisa Shen, 13, lived with her family near the Burnaby park where she was found dead. (Handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 3:28PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator so she can understand court proceedings, and a judge has recommended the province fund that request.
The mother's lawyer, Esther Kornfeld, told the court her client's friend translated proceedings last month after a man accused of the crime made his first appearance.
Ibrahim Ali was back in court today, but Marrisa Shen's mother wasn't in the gallery that was packed with supporters of the family of the girl who was found dead July 19, 2017.
Provincial court Judge Harbans Dhillon told Kornfeld she didn't know if she could "bend the hands of the minister" who could provide funding for a court-certified translator.
Ali, a Syrian national who stood as an Arabic translator interpreted proceedings, is scheduled to return to court Nov. 23 to allow Crown counsel time to put together disclosure material.
Outside court, supporters of Shen's family lined the street holding up signs calling for justice.
