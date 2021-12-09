A small Indigenous community in British Columbia has come up with a modern way to try revitalizing a traditional language before it's lost.

A community effort from the Ditidaht First Nation, which has a population of 200 on Vancouver Island, has resulted in a video game app that teaches children the centuries-old Ditidaht language.

The app, named Ditidaht Kids, also teaches users about the First Nation's culture, with a focus on traditional ways of life.

"The app begins with an elder speaking to the children in a canoe, which is our traditional means of transportation," Tina Joseph, the app's research and production manager, told CTV National News.

Children learn while also getting to play.

"Throughout the game [children are] kind of picking up on words that go along with these activities and seeing how they're done," Joseph explained.

The app is an attempt to preserve a language that was almost lost as a result of what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada has described as the cultural genocide of Indigenous people at residential schools.

"Our cultures and teachings live inside our languages," Onowa McIvor, professor of Indigenous education at the University of Victoria, told CTV National News. "The loss of the language for our spirits and our families and the lands that we're from is very severe."

Language learning isn'r easy, and there's a long way to go to bring Indigenous languages back, but it's a worthwhile endeavour, she says.

"Any time that you can hear the language, it is the most transformative experience for you, for your spirit and the best for your brain," McIvor said.

One of the goals with the app is for it to grow so others can take advantage of this use of modern technology and expand it to other languages.

It's not just kids doing all the learning.

"I've kind of picked it up a little bit myself," Joseph said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Anna McMillan