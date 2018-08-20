

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of firefighters working to tackle the massive wildfires in British Columbia came across an unexpected sight over the weekend.

While heading home for the day, the firefighters noticed five puppies wandering on the side of the road along the Monashee Complex, a 151-kilometre stretch from Lumby, B.C. to Three Valley Gap.

The B.C. Fire Service says there were no houses or properties nearby, so the firefighters decided to bring the dogs back with them. The organization added the five puppies are well being fed and cared for.

“The puppies are in good hands,” Kyla Fraser, spokesperson for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said in an email. “We have been in contact with the SPCA for further direction, and hopefully someone will come forward to claim them soon.”

A province-wide state of emergency due to the wildfires has been in effect since Aug. 15. To date, roughly 6,000 people have been told to evacuate, while another 11,000 have been told to prepare for an evacuation order.