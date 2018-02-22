B.C. father facing murder charges in deaths of daughters appears in court
Six-year-old Chloe Berry, left, and four-year old Aubrey Berry are seen in these undated photos. (Handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 3:08PM EST
VICTORIA - A man facing second-degree murder charges in the deaths of his two daughters made a brief court appearance by video on Thursday in Victoria.
Andrew Berry did not speak during the appearance.
His next court date was set for March 15.
Police were called to an apartment in the Victoria-area community of Oak Bay on Christmas Day and found the bodies of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry.
More than 1,000 mourners attended a funeral service for the sisters last month.
