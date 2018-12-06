

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A family of five has been airlifted to hospital in serious condition after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in Barriere, B.C.

Shannon Miller of Emergency Health Services says a quick acting 911 caller was able to get everyone out of the home this morning, even though two of the family members were unconscious.

She says paramedics arrived within ten minutes and their carbon monoxide detectors showed high levels of the odorless and colourless gas.

The two people in most serious condition were airlifted and the other three were transported by ground to nearby Kamloops, then all five were taken by air ambulance to Vancouver in serious but stable condition.

In a separate incident in Vancouver yesterday, 13 people were taken to hospital and Miller says at least three other cases occurred last week in the Lower Mainland.

She says paramedics responded to seven carbon monoxide poisonings in November and they see about 100 cases each year.