

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Metro Vancouver driver is facing over $700 in fines after receiving two separate distracted driving tickets within seven minutes of one another.

The 22-year-old male driving a Dodge Journey was first cited at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, for using an electronic device while driving. He was nabbed again for the same offence just a few kilometres away at 12:27 p.m.

The New Westminster Police Department’s traffic department posted pictures of both tickets to Twitter on Wednesday. The combined fines total $736, plus an eight-point penalty on his licence. That’s enough to add $520 to the man’s annual ICBC insurance bill.

It will also qualify him for the Driver Risk Premium applied to anyone caught driving distracted twice in a three-year period. Altogether, the reckless behaviour will likely cost $1,996 on top of regular insurance premiums.

ICBC said distracted driving is the cause of more than one quarter (28 per cent) of all fatal car crashes in the province, accounting for nearly 78 deaths on B.C. roads annually.