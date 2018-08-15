

CTVNews.ca Staff





The B.C. government has declared a state of emergency as wildfires intensify across the province.

There were more than 560 wildfires burning in the province as of Tuesday and nearly 80 evacuation orders and alerts in place affecting more than 21,000 people.

"Public safety is always our first priority,” said B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in a statement, calling the declaration a “progressive step” as wildfire activity is expected to increase. "Taking this step will further ensure we can protect the public, property and infrastructure, and assist with firefighting efforts."

The wildfires are expected to expand since the weather forecast is calling for continued hot and dry conditions and risks of thunderstorms across the province. The fires have left much of B.C. in a haze with air quality advisories in effect in several areas, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

There are more than 3,372 firefighters and contractors fighting fires all over the province, including hundreds of national and international personnel from Alberta, New Brunswick, Mexico and New Zealand. Additional federal resources and personnel will arrive in the province in the coming days in response to the state of emergency.

The federal government has also approved the deployment of nearly 200 members of the Armed Forces to assist with fighting the fires.

“Given the unpredictable behaviour of wildfires and the number of significant wildfires in all areas of the province, we're bringing in the additional resources we need to keep people and communities as safe as possible,” said Forests Minister Doug Donaldson in a statement. “We’re asking British Columbians to do their part and follow burning bans and restrictions to prevent human-caused fires.”

The current state of emergency will be in effect for an initial 14 days. Last year, B.C. was in a provincial state of emergency for 10 weeks.

The provincial wildfire service says more than 1,800 wildfires have been recorded since April 1, destroying about 3.800-square kilometres of brush.

With files from The Canadian Press.