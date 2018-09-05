

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. judge has ruled that the province’s court system will not be used to help a self-described sasquatch tracker prove the existence of Bigfoot.

Todd Standing filed a lawsuit against the province last year, arguing that the province was not taking seriously his evidence that the mythical creature exists.

He said he could prove the existence of sasquatches “way beyond a reasonable doubt,” with help in part from police officers, engineers, doctors and other professionals who would claim to have seen sasquatch-like creatures firsthand.

A hearing was held last month on whether the matter should go to trial. Lawyers for the province argued that the lawsuit was lacking “an air of reality,” made claims that could not be proven and should not proceed further.

After taking a couple weeks to think it over, Justice Kenneth Ball dismissed Standing’s lawsuit.

He said in his decision that Canadian courts have no authority to conduct scientific investigations or to order government to investigate specific scientific claims, and that Standing’s rights were not being violated in any way by the government refusing to conduct its own investigation into sasquatches.

Standing was also ordered to cover the province’s legal costs.