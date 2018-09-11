B.C. court orders bus company to rethink rejection of anti-abortion ads
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:26PM EDT
VANCOUVER - The British Columbia Appeal Court has overturned a decision by Metro Vancouver's transit authority that refused advertising space to an anti-abortion education group on its buses.
The court says TransLink didn't provide any meaningful reasons for its decision to reject the ads from the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.
A lower court judge agreed with TransLink over its use of the Canadian Code of Advertising Standards in "filtering" out the advertisement.
The proposed ad contained images of a growing fetus at seven weeks and at 16 weeks, and then a red circle on a white background containing the word "gone" along with text that read: "Abortion Kills Children."
The judgment released Tuesday says the decision by TransLink couldn't stand, but the three-judge panel didn't say that TransLink must accept the advertisement on its buses.
Instead, the court ordered TransLink to reconsider the request by the centre to purchase advertising space.
