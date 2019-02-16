

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver





WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

A B.C. couple is recovering in hospital after suffering serious burns in what they have described as a random and unprovoked acid attack while vacationing in Vietnam.

Tammy Nguyen said she and her boyfriend, Tom Vo, were on their way to a celebratory Lunar New Year dinner in Quang Ngai, Vietnam on Feb. 9 when they were attacked by two strangers on a motorbike. According to Nguyen, the men threw acid at them before approaching them with a knife and slashing her boyfriend’s legs.

"They said something that we couldn’t really understand and we both looked to our left and that's when they splashed the acidic water on us," Nguyen told CTV Vancouver via video chat from a hospital room in Bangkok. "I had my purse on me but he didn't come get me. He just went straight for my boyfriend."

For more, visit CTV Vancouver.

Nguyen said her 90 per cent of her boyfriend's face is covered in burns. He also has significant burns on his arms and legs as well as four cuts on his legs.

“Right now I’m just worried about Tom’s eyes because he can only see about 15 to 20 per cent. He can barely open his eyes because of the burns,” Nguyen told CTV Vancouver while wiping away tears.

Nguyen believes the attack, which has been called “shocking” by Vietnamese media outlets, was random and said she doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt them in such a vicious way.

The couple, both 25, owns a nail salon in Port Coquitlam.

The pair was airlifted to a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand for treatment by their insurance company. Friends of the couple have also set up a GoFundMe page to help them with other medical expenses.

“Tammy has reached out to the Embassy of Canada and they are currently assisting them with medical needs. However, Tom is in serious condition and they cannot provide much assistance for him due to him being a permanent resident in Canada and not a Canadian Citizen,” reads the GoFundMe campaign.

As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign had raised just over $5,000.

Nguyen said police in Vietnam are investigating but have not provided them with any details.

“It’s not fair to go on vacation and to have something like this happen,” Nguyen wrote on Facebook.

“I want everyone to be aware that this can happen to anyone, including someone you love.”