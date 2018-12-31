

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith





A couple who died together after they were hit by a freight train in British Columbia on Sunday had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together.

Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, died after the car they were in stopped on a Canadian Pacific track in Langley, B.C., about 50 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Granddaughter Kristi Martins described the couple as dedicated to their family and to each other. She said they celebrated their anniversary in September.

RCMP said the car was stopped on the track when a crossing arm came down. A westbound CN Rail train slammed into the vehicle, pushing it for more than a kilometer.

Sgt. David Brown of Langley RCMP told CTV Vancouver that first responders tried to save the couple.

Police continue to investigate what happened. A mechanical problem or a medical episode have not been ruled out.

Langley Deputy Fire Chief Brian Godlonton said first responders trained for similar accidents last month in the city.

“Unfortunately they happen far too often,” he said.

The province is installing signs at several key intersections that will warn drivers sooner about oncoming trains.