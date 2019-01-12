B.C. cop given a fright after unusual dumpster discovery
A B.C. police officer stumbled across several mannequin heads at a dumpster earlier this week.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 6:14PM EST
DELTA, B.C. -- A routine patrol of an alley in downtown Ladner, B.C., gave police pause late Monday evening.
In a caption to a photo posted to their Twitter page, Delta Police say: "Police officers don't scare easily. But imagine you are patrolling down a dark alley and your flashlight hits upon this."
The photo shows mannequin heads peeping out of an ajar dumpster.
Delta Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says the police officer who spotted the heads probably "had a second of 'oh my, what have I got here?"'
She says he quickly investigated and found a number of mannequin heads in the dumpster, along with a garbage bag full of them.
Leykauf says Delta hasn't seen any homicides in the past two years, and if these mannequin heads are the most gruesome thing they have all year then they're doing very well.
So this was….unexpected. Police officers don’t scare easily. But imagine you are patrolling down a dark alley and your flashlight hits upon this. #NoCallTooCreepy (And yes, those are mannequin heads) pic.twitter.com/4foWeTTfDK— Delta Police (@deltapolice) January 11, 2019
