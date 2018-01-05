

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The singer of a Vancouver heavy-metal clown band has been arrested and charged with attempting to smuggle $7 million in drugs concealed in a guitar case into Japan.

Daniel Burton Whitmore, nicknamed Dicksee Di’anno, was arrested at Narita airport in Tokyo on Dec. 11, Japanese media reported. The 44-year-old sings for the Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, whose members dress up as clowns to perform.

Whitmore was arrested and taken into custody after officials discovered nearly 9.8 kilograms of stimulant drugs hidden inside a false bottom of his guitar case at the airport, according to Japanese authorities. Security personnel took notice of Whitmore because he seemed nervous and the case appeared to be too heavy, Japanese reports said.

The musician was charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law and the Japanese Customs Law, according to the reports.

Barry, Whitmore’s father, told CTV Vancouver that his son, who is a concrete worker by day, is currently in custody in Tokyo on a “no correspondence order,” which prevents him from communicating to anyone but his father and his Japanese lawyer.

“I’m dealing with the shock of the whole thing,” he said on Thursday. “This is so out of character for him. It blew our minds that this happened.”

The family is bracing for a harsh punishment for Whitmore if he’s convicted because Japan is known for its tough stance on drug crimes.

Darryl Greer, one of Whitmore’s friends, called the entire situation “crazy.”

“It’s not a piece of news I ever thought or could imagine and it’s shocking,” Greer said. “He’s very intelligent, very funny and a wonderful entertainer.”

One of Whitmore’s Powerclown bandmates, who goes by the name Sketchy Klown, told CTV Vancouver that he hopes, if his friend is convicted, he will be able to serve his sentence in Canada.

“The bottom line is all we can do is hope for the best and hope he has some luck with the consulate and get him back home so that we can at least visit him,” he said.

In a statement posted on Powerclown’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Sketchy Clown wrote, on behalf of the band, that they were staying optimistic about Whitmore’s future.

“Flags are flying half mast at the Powerclown circus tent. I assure you, any frowns we are wearing are real. Painted on or not,” the post read.

With a report from Jon Woodward