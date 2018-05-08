B.C. bans 'ethically problematic' cat declawing
In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015 photo a black cat lounges on a small bed in Morristown, N.J. (AP / Mel Evans)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 2:52PM EDT
VANCOUVER - The practice of declawing a cat is now banned in British Columbia.
The College of Veterinarians of B.C. says the new standard was implemented Tuesday after it researched other jurisdictions and consulted with provincial vets.
It says in a news release that declawing is "ethically problematic" and not an appropriate means of dealing with cat behaviour issues.
College registrar and CEO Luisa Hlus says there is consensus among the public and profession that declawing cats is inhumane and ethically unacceptable, similar to the outdated practices of tail docking and ear cropping.
The group has the power to investigate and impose disciplinary action on veterinarians who ignore the new standard.
The college says there are a number of medical conditions that may necessitate partial or full amputations and those procedures will be allowed to continue.
