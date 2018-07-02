

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian woman who painted landscapes, portraits and animals died last month after an explosion at the villa she was staying at in the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Laurie Ryan, a wife and mother of two sons who resided in West Kelowna, B.C., died on June 23, according to a social media post and a notice on her personal website.

“It is with deep sadness that we let you know that Laurie Ryan has passed away,” the notice said. “Please be advised that all art sales have been temporarily put on hold.”

According to her website, Ryan grew up on a farm in the Prairies and began taking painting seriously after she retired in Mississippi in 2012.

“What began with crayons and colouring books has become a lifelong creative journey that has taken many forms,” says an artist statement on her website.

She moved to West Kelowna in 2014 where, according to her website, “art inspiration is easy to find.” Her work has appeared in collections in both Canada and the United States.

A Mississippi-based non-profit wildlife rehabilitation organization called the Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab, which sold T-shirts featuring Ryan’s drawings, announced her death in a Facebook post.

“Her family was her pride and joy,” the post said. “Laurie was an amazing artist. Our GWCR T-shirts proudly display her drawings of many animals we care for. Her love of our coastal babies grew during their short time here in Mississippi.”

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said that it was aware of reports that a Canadian was killed by an explosion in Cabo San Lucas, and said that consular officials were providing assistance to the family and gathering additional information from local authorities in Mexico.

Global Affairs would not confirm Ryan’s identity due to privacy laws.