AWS director wants Canada's AI legislation to mesh with other countries

TORONTO -

Amazon Web Services’ director of global artificial intelligence is encouraging Canada not to go it alone when it comes to regulating the technology.

Nicole Foster says Canada should settle on AI legislation that is interoperable with guardrails other countries use.

If Canada goes for a bespoke set of regulations, she says it would be limiting for the country.

While the shape of the legislation Canada is working on has yet to materialize, Foster says she’s seen “promising” signs that AWS’ hopes for interoperability are being heeded.

Canada is working on an Artificial Intelligence and Data Act that is winding its way through the House of Commons but isn't expected to come into effect until at least next year.

Foster's remarks came on the second day of the Elevate tech conference in Toronto, where speakers from Meta, Google, Mozilla and more all took the stage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.