Avalanche warning issued for B.C. mountains toward Alberta
In this file photo, snowmobile tracks, left, are seen marking the highest point they reached next to the markings where a large avalanche occurred near Revelstoke, BC, Sunday, March 14, 2010. (Jeff Bassett / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 4:58PM EST
REVELSTOKE, B.C. - A special avalanche warning has been issued for recreational backcountry users in mountains stretching through south and central British Columbia.
Avalanche Canada says the snowpack is unstable "to a critical point" in areas from the Kootenays east to the Alberta border and north toward Prince George.
It says the instability is the result of recent snowstorms and warming temperatures, making it easy for skiers or snowmobilers to trigger large slides.
Avalanche forecasting supervisor James Floyer says there has been a fatal slide involving a Calgary man north of Fernie and a number of other near misses in the past week.
He says current conditions require expert-level knowledge and decision making skills, and recreational users are encouraged to avoid the terrain or hire a professional guide.
The warning is expected to remain up until Monday.
Avalanche Canada & Parks Canada are issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for much of BC’s Interior Ranges. The warning is in effect immediately until the end of day Mon, Jan 1. Recreational backcountry travellers urged to avoid avalanche terrain: https://t.co/C67KcxOThk pic.twitter.com/9ZKlLPJLeR— Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 11, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Report obtained by CTV News shows lack of confidence in military justice system
- City of Calgary cancels nudist swim at public pool due to security concerns
- Democrats want to interview Ivanka Trump in Russia probe
- Avalanche warning issued for B.C. mountains toward Alberta
- Thunder Bay police moving to address allegations of systemic racism