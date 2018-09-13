Autumn is completely skipped over as snowfall hits Alberta and B.C.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 9:57AM EDT
Summer isn't even officially over, so most of us hope means that snow won't be turnin up for a couple more months.
So while this Wednesday was simply just a day of the week for most Canadians, for people in British Columbia and northern Alberta, it marked the death of autumn—before it technically began.
- Viewing this on an app? Click here for mobile experience.
Despite Environment Canada issuing plenty of freezing rain and snow warnings for the next several days for B.C. and central and northern Alberta, it was still hard to fathom that fall was essentially cancelled. With some public statements warning of 10 and 15 centimetres of snowfall, it's fair to say that winter is here. As of Thursday, snowfall warnings are still in effect for Banff and Jasper National park areas in Alberta.
Some Canadians in western Canada took to social media to voice that they didn’t ask for any snow. A decent amount of people in Grande Prairie, Alta. said how they weren't ready:
People were not thrilled to be thinking about Disney's "Frozen" all the way in September:
Plenty of trees weren't give the courtesy to shed their leaves before being pelted with snow...
Sitting at a tropical +13 in Saskatoon...— Justine Kelsie (@JustineKelsie) September 12, 2018
Meanwhile in Grande Prairie. �� pic.twitter.com/e73LCTbQ1o
Others were much too happy about winter coming uninvited:
My dogs are loving the giant snow flakes . #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iMkOi5T0Vh— Dawn Keyhotay (@Pahfoh_) September 13, 2018
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snooooooow! ❄️���� . . . #albertafall #snowsomemore #torqarmy #torqoffroad #lethalmopars #albertagirl #ram #ram1500 #dodge #dodgeram #dodgeramsport #trucksofcanada #gutsgloryram #ramtrucks #ramstyle #ramculture #ramfever #truck #trucknation #trucklife #offroading #canadian #canadiantrucks #mopar #mopargirl #realwomendrivetrucks #metalhead #spikes #skull
In Slave Lake, Alta., white powder covered way too much for people.
Slave Lake this morning. Cars covered, visibility limited. #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/mnoMTS2hD8— Guy Q (@GuyQuenneville) September 12, 2018
Just look at all that deck furniture... just taken out of commission until next year.
An early morning text from my mom in Slave Lake pic.twitter.com/UPhMUvOtAw— Laurel Thompson (@AgronomyLaurel) September 12, 2018
Happy summer from Fort McMurray! #abstorm #abwx #ymm pic.twitter.com/6p7NbtJhjZ— Tyler Tracksell (@WxMonkey) September 12, 2018
What fresh he-snow.#gpab #septsnow #abstorm pic.twitter.com/G1knLqM8KU— Mo McEwan (@MoMcEwan) September 12, 2018
Out in B.C., some webcams caught some of the flurries in the past several days.
As if it didn't already feel like summer was over... snow on Steamboat Hill #BCHwy97, about 80 km west of #FortNelson. It begins. pic.twitter.com/HawPwBWhK9— BC Transportation (@TranBC) September 11, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada
- B.C. man's fingertips blown off by exploding package in 'targeted' incident
- Autumn is completely skipped over as snowfall hits Alberta and B.C.
- Feds move to shield identities of spies set to testify in Abdelrazik case
- Toronto politicians to hold emergency meeting as province revives bill to cut council