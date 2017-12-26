Autopsy today on baby found outdoors in Calgary as search for mother continues
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 6:39AM EST
CALGARY - An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday on the body of a baby found late Christmas Eve in northwest Calgary as the search for the mother continues.
Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 by a resident who found the body of a newborn in a parking lot behind a grocery store in the Bowness district.
Investigators believe the child could have been left there as early as the late afternoon, but add it is not clear how or when the child died.
Police also say they are concerned for the mother as evidence at the scene suggested she may be in medical distress.
Investigators want to speak to her to ensure her well-being and to find out what happened.
The homicide unit is investigating and police urge anyone with information to contact them immediately.
We are investigating an undetermined death after a deceased newborn was found in #Bowness last night. We need to find the child's mother as she may be in medical distress, and we need to learn what happened: https://t.co/NXlTwdAOfa#yyc #yyccrime— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 25, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wheelchair-accessible toboggan slide opens in Winnipeg
- P.E.I. woman celebrates Christmas traditions of newfound biological family
- Thousands in N.S. still have no power as hundreds of crew work to restore service
- Autopsy today on baby found outdoors in Calgary as search for mother continues
- One dead, two critically injured in multi-vehicle crash near Barrie, Ont.