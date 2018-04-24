Autopsy confirms body found in river is Kaden Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 11:46PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 6:55AM EDT
ORANGEVILLE, Ont. - Ontario provincial police confirm that remains found last Saturday are that of Kaden Young, a three-year-old boy who had been missing since being swept from his mother's arms during a flood on Feb. 21.
A fisherman had found the remains of a boy in the water near a bridge in Belwood, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Guelph.
A post mortem was conducted Monday in Toronto where the remains were positively identified.
Kaden was swept out of his mother's arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.
Police, along with hundreds of volunteers, have been searching the river each day since the boy disappeared.
"After 2 months of searching, we can finally #BringKadenHome," said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes on Twitter.
"Thank you to the tireless efforts of #OPP members, emergency crews and countless volunteers, who never gave up hope."
After 2 months of searching, we can finally #BringKadenHome. Our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Kaden Young, may you find peace and comfort. Thank you to the tireless efforts of #OPP members, emergency crews and countless volunteers, who never gave up hope. pic.twitter.com/s9b5IJZBON— JVN (Vince) Hawkes (@OPPCommHawkes) April 24, 2018
