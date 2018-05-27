Authorities investigate death at rail crossing that reports say involved scooter
A death at a Chilliwack, B.C. railway crossing is under investigation after reports say a scooter got stuck on the tracks late Saturday afternoon. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 8:59PM EDT
CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- A death at a British Columbia railway crossing is under investigation after reports say a scooter got stuck on the tracks late Saturday afternoon.
Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Julie Leroux says an investigator headed to Chilliwack following the incident, in which she says reports indicate there was a collision with a scooter that became stuck at the crossing.
The B.C. Coroners Service says in an email that it's in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a man in his 40s, but that no other information was available.
Daniel Salvatore, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway, says CN police are assisting the RCMP investigate the "tragic incident," which involved a west-bound freight train at the First Ave. and Broadway crossing in Chilliwack.
BC Emergency Health Services says multiple ambulances were sent to the scene, but only one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.
No one with the RCMP could be reached Sunday about the incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Crews cleaning up oil spill at Kinder Morgan station north of Kamloops, B.C.
- N.L. tour operators optimistic despite bleak start to iceberg season
- Manitoba wildfire evacuees hope to return home soon
- ‘Didn’t matter how far it was’: Ont. man arrives in Humboldt after 48 day walk
- B.C. firefighters prepare for windy, dry weather as fires of note remain stable