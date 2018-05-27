

The Canadian Press





CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- A death at a British Columbia railway crossing is under investigation after reports say a scooter got stuck on the tracks late Saturday afternoon.

Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Julie Leroux says an investigator headed to Chilliwack following the incident, in which she says reports indicate there was a collision with a scooter that became stuck at the crossing.

The B.C. Coroners Service says in an email that it's in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a man in his 40s, but that no other information was available.

Daniel Salvatore, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway, says CN police are assisting the RCMP investigate the "tragic incident," which involved a west-bound freight train at the First Ave. and Broadway crossing in Chilliwack.

BC Emergency Health Services says multiple ambulances were sent to the scene, but only one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

No one with the RCMP could be reached Sunday about the incident.