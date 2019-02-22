Australian woman killed in avalanche while snowboarding in Whistler, B.C.
The village of Whistler, B.C. is seen as the sun sets on the snow capped mountains Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 4:07AM EST
WHISTLER, B.C. -- A 42-year-old woman from Australia has been killed in an avalanche while snowboarding in Whistler, B.C.
A statement from the Whistler Blackcomb resort says she was taken to the Whistler Health Care Centre, where she was pronounced dead late Thursday afternoon.
The resort says the woman was found after the Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol responded to a "snowboarder incident" in the closed terrain over Lakeside Bowl, which triggered an avalanche.
It did not say what was the nature of the incident.
The statement also says a 36-year-old man was later rescued from the same area.
The coroner's service is now investigating.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Australian woman killed in avalanche while snowboarding in Whistler, B.C.
- Ontario says it has no plans for an inquiry into Bruce McArthur investigation
- B.C. translator charged with helping hundreds cheat on driving test
- Boy isolated 400 days: Manitoba urged to end long solitary confinement for youth
- Stabbed B.C. cop who tackled knife-wielding man called hero by police chief